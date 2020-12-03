Myrth Jane Shoemaker Stephens
Myrth Jane Shoemaker Stephens passed away peacefully Dec. 1, 2020 at the age of 93.
Interment, for family only, will be at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Cemetery in Overland Park, Kansas.
She was born March 17, 1927 to Minnie Ellen Crites and Earl Shoemaker in Glen Elder, Kansas.
She graduated from Glen Elder High School in 1945. She taught school one year at Asherville before marrying George H. Stephens in 1948. Myrth and George lived most of their married life in Prairie Village, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City. After her husband passed away in 1989 she moved to Palm Coast, Florida to be near her daughter Vee Ann and her husband and later they moved to Kerrville.
Myrth was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Kerrville and PEO Chapter GA. She always enjoyed playing cards, reading and traveling. She loved visiting with her daughter Tamara and her family and spent extended periods of time with them overseas and in the states.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, infant sister and her husband, George H. Stephens.
Myrth is survived by her daughter, Vee Ann Brodnax and husband Bob of Kerrville; daughter Tamara Beeler and husband Rod of Chicago; granddaughter Lauren Beshudi and husband Adam; granddaughter Chelsea Neubauer and husband Tom; great-grandson Zacary Beshudi and great-granddaughters Olivia and Gabriella Neubauer.
She was loved dearly by her many friends and family.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
