Manuel Pina Sr.
Manuel Pina Sr. of Comfort, Texas passed away on August 21, 2023, in Kerrville, Texas.
Funeral services will be held Monday, August 28, 2023. Rosary will be at 10a a.m., Mass of resurrection will be held at 10:30a a.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church at 944 Water St. Burial will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Kerrville, followed by a gathering in the Old Church Building at 510 Broadway, Comfort Texas.
He was born in Hondo, Texas on October 7,1935 to Pablo and Isabel Pina. He married Linda on March 5, 2013.
As a young man, Manuel worked as a migrant worker traveling to different states with his parents and siblings but eventually came to live in Bandera, Texas and worked at Flying L Guest Ranch where he retired in 2004 after 25 yrs. He later worked at Sacred Heart Church for 12 years where he officially retired.
Manuel had an amazing green thumb, and you would often find him outside in his yard listening to music. He especially loved hosting parties for his family and making his delicious BBQ.
He was preceded in death by wife, Carmen Pina, whom he was married to for 20 years; daughter, Judy Ann Pina; siblings, Cruz Aguirre, Francisca Oranday, Antonia Alderete, Lupe Pina, Jose Pina and Eduardo Pina.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Pina; children, Johnny Pina and Manuel Pina, Jr. (Amelia); stepchildren, Francisco, Jose and Luisa Guerrero and Alice Gutierrez, Irma Aguirre, and Manuel Ontiveros; siblings, Luciana Sauceda, Esperanza Barrios and Raul Pina Sr.; grandchildren, Sheila Pina (Joseph), Sammi Jo Phelps (Nick), Brandon Pina (Priscilla), Vincent Tefs, Octavia Tefs and Max Tefs; great-grandchildren, Tristan Pina, Madison Phelps and Owen Phelps.
Memorials may be made to the Sacred Heart Capitol Campaign.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
