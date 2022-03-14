Rodney Lynn "Buck" Buxton Sr.
Rodney Lynn "Buck" Buxton Sr., of Kerrville, passed away on March 9, 2022, in San Antonio.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday March 17, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels, with Pastor Larry Baker officiating.
He was born in Robert B. Green Hospital in San Antonio, Texas to Carwin and Barbara Buxton on July 22, 1956. He married Debbie Livingston on May 14, 1983, in Kerrville, Texas.
He was a 1974 graduate of Tivy High School in Kerrville. He started his Water Well career with Tucker Pump, and then went on to owning MID Tex Pump and working in the Hill Country for 45 years. He loved nothing more than to be on the water, fishing just as the sun broke the horizon. Buck was also an avid hunter, and a devoted member of the Solid Rock Church. His most loved and memorable times were spent in the pig barn with his grand boys raising their 4-H Projects.
Rodney "Buck" Buxton was preceded in death by his father, Carwin Larson "Buck" Buxton.
He is survived by his son, Rodney Lynn Buxton Jr.; daughter, Jennifer (Buxton) Rieger; his brother, Robert E. Buxton; mother, Barbara Buxton; and his grandchildren, Rodney L. Buxton III, Ryker Buxton, Ripp Buxton, Wyatt Baker, Preston Baker, Cody Baker, Corbin Rieger and Asher Rieger.
Memorials may be sent to Grimes Funeral Chapels.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to everyone for their prayers and kind words.
