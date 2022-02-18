Francis "Fuzzy" Howland Swayze
Focus was an integral part of F.H. Swayze’s career as a professional photographer and as an individual. The center of focus in his personal life was on his family, his community and the outdoors.
The youngest of seven children, Francis Howland Swayze (better known as Fuzzy) was born July 22, 1919 to Richard and Frances Lacy Luse Swayze in the family home in Center Point. He passed away November 9, 2021, at the age of 102. He was buried in a private service in the family plot in the Center Point Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church Schreiner Chapel, 800 Jefferson Street in Kerrville. A celebration of life will be held in Ryan Hall following the service.
The family moved to Kerrville in 1924, after the death of his father. Fuzzy grew up and attended school in Kerrville. He was the manager for the football team at Franklin Jr. High and Tivy High School because he was too small to be out on the field. He also served as business manager for the Antler yearbook staff. Graduating in 1937 from Tivy, he was permitted to remain in school an extra year to take additional courses. He wanted to continue on the yearbook staff that was to be the first hardback edition of the Antler. Little did he know that he would continue to work with the yearbook staff for more than 30 years as a professional photographer and much of the work would be running up and down the football field, photographing the game for the yearbook and the local newspapers.
Growing up during the Depression era, Fuzzy had a variety of jobs. His more unusual job was part of the chaining crew, carrying a 66 foot chain to measure the size of every farm and ranch in Kerr County for a surveyor. Later, he was the “soda skeet” for the soda fountain in the Bluebonnet Hotel.
After graduation, he worked for Kirk Holdsworth at his filling station. Fuzzy joined the Texas National Guard that same summer. He attended Southwest Texas State Teachers College for one year. He served in the Army 133rd Field Artillery.
He transferred to the Army Air Corps at Duncan Field in January 1941, then serving in the 336th Depot Repair Squadron in the South Pacific for almost three years. He attained the rank of First Sergeant. Off duty time was spent fishing or learning about photography from one of the officers while in New Caledonia. His duties alternated between administrative work and on the repair line of the Allison engines, primarily on the B-12 planes. Their outfit was moved to the island of Biak for about 10 months during the latter part of the War in the Pacific.
Returning to Kerrville, he met his future bride, Miss Cora Nell Cunningham, within his first week home. They were married June 29, 1946. Leisure time spent with friends, dancing at Lancer Club functions, fishing, hunting and watching football, Tivy of course, and the Cowboys.
While raising a son, Jack, and daughter, Carolyn, a great deal of the family entertainment was outdoors. Picnicking, camping trips, fishing, hunting and swimming were favorite activities.
Fuzzy continued his interest in photography, attending Southwest Photography Arts Institute in Dallas on the GI Bill. Upon completion of the course, he worked briefly for another photographer before opening his own studio. School pictures, weddings, portraits and camp pictures were the mainstays of the business. He owned Swayze Studio until 1982, when he closed the studio.
Fuzzy was involved in community affairs soon after the war. He was a member of the Junior Chamber of Commerce, serving as President in 1952 when Bob Hope was the entertainer for the Kerrville Rodeo. Joining the Kiwanis Club in 1950, he was a member for 65 years. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, serving as a Deacon. He was a Scout leader while Jack was in Scouts.
He took great interest in politics, serving on the City Council for 6 years and as mayor for 2 years. When asked what he felt was the greatest accomplishment during his tenure, he said: developing the first master plan for the city; building a modern library with the Butt-Holdsworth Library and providing new equipment that protected the firefighters so that they could do the job safely. “We did a lot of other things, but those were the biggest projects.” He represented Kerrville on the area Municipal League, Kerrville Day at the 1968 Hemisfair and at Ft. Hood when a “Kerrville kid” was recognized for bravery during the Viet Nam War. Having the opportunity to drive a tank a few hundred feet was another highlight of that event.
In the mid 1970’s, he and Nell purchased a beautiful lot on Lake LBJ in Kingsland. They had a simple one room cabin which they frequently shared with many others. He spent countless hours driving the boat so many youth could learn to ski and then he fed them many pounds of meat that he had smoked on his enormous barbeque pit.
Hunting was another passion. Gun safety was of the highest priority. And then there was that wonderful fresh venison!
Fuzzy learned to use a computer in his late 70’s. He was so enthusiastic to get emails and then get on Facebook so he knew what was going on with grandkids and friends.
Travel was another interest. He and Nell attended events that grandchildren were involved in, as ballet recitals, band concerts and contests, football and hockey games, graduations, weddings, and baptisms. They frequently joined friends and family on RV trips and usually managed to get some time in fishing too. Just say the word and they were ready to go.
Fuzzy was an avid gardener, producing a tasty assortment and frequently sharing the bounty with family and friends.
He thoroughly enjoyed participating in the Kerr County Historical Commission so he could tell detailed stories about Kerrville and Kerr County.
For several years, he served as a judge at the Kerr County Live Stock Show, recognizing the importance of youth involvement in agriculture.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Nell; his parents, Richard and Fannie Swayze; brothers, Prentiss Swayze (Lorene), Pat Swayze (Eunice), George and Richard Y. (Dick) Swayze; sisters, Mary Stevens (Homer, Sr.) and Nan Kellam Rogers (Witt); and foster brother, Bob Spencer.
He is survived by his son, Jack Swayze and wife Beverly; daughter, Carolyn and husband, Don White; grandchildren, Keaton Swayze (Gina), Stephen White (Liz), Brittany Russell, and Jeffrey White (girlfriend Brittany); great grandchildren, Danielle, George, Matthew, Liam, Ezra, Alex and Arden; and nephew, Homer Stevens, Jr.
He considered himself a very fortunate man, in that he had a wonderful wife and family, many friends that were practically family and he lived in the beautiful Hill Country.
Please consider sending donations to a program that supports children and youth.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
