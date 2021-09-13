Annie "Ann" Marie Fritz
Annie "Ann" Marie Fritz, 80, of Center Point, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2021, in Kerrville. Sylvia and David and their spouses were blessed to be there with her, as Father Rafael Duda prayed over her.
Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Notre Dame Catholic Church.
Funeral Mass, presided by Auxiliary Bishop Michael Boulette, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, Kerrville. Burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fredericksburg.
She was born in Fredericksburg, Texas to Louis and Florence Lange of Harper on September 18, 1940. Ann married William J. Fritz, Jr. (known as Junior Fritz) on October 17, 1959, in Harper, Texas.
Ann and Junior founded Mini Mart in 1973 with a hands-on approach and passion. They expanded the business to 18 locations, now under the leadership of their children. Ann loved Christ and held dear her family, Mini Mart employees and customers. She had so many wonderful friendships with everyone involved with Mini Mart. Ann always greeted everyone with a smile and a kind word. Ann leaves behind a legacy, that she and Junior created of Serving the Hill Country.
Ann was preceded in death by their first born, Keith Allen Fritz (September 24, 1961 – January 4, 1963); her husband, Junior Fritz; and their parents. She was also preceded by her brothers, Raymond, Alfons, Frank and Alois Lange.
She is survived by her daughter and son in-law, Sylvia and Razor Dobbs; her son and daughter in- law, David and Stacy Fritz; and grandchildren, Gage and Lucy Fritz. She is also survived by her sisters, Bernice Jenschke and Katherine and husband Ray Alejandro; her brothers and their wives, Anthony and Sherry Lange and Michael and Betty Jo Lange; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Charles Dobbs Sr., Razor Dobbs, Joe Ed Jenschke, John Krause, Wyatt Krause, and Duane Simpson.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial to one of the following: Peterson Health Foundation, Notre Dame Catholic Church, or the Hill Country Junior District Livestock Show.
The family would like to give their sincere thanks and appreciation to all of those who have been involved with Ann’s care and support over the last few years.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
