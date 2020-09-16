Jackey "Jack" Ray Rodgers
Jackey "Jack" Ray Rodgers, 66, passed away on Aug. 28, 2020 in Kerrville, Texas.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sept. 19, 2020, from 2-5 p.m., in the Case Grande building at The Wilderness in Kerrville. His remains are to be buried at the Rodgers Cemetery in Clairemont, Texas on Sept. 26, 2020.
He was born in Rotan, Texas to Bobby George (Sr.) and Donna (Dungan) Rodgers on May 8, 1954. He married Ellen M. Akstulewicz on Jan. 17, 1983, in San Antonio.
Jack graduated from Cooper High School in 1971 and attended McMurry University, both in Abilene, Texas. He began his U.S. Army career in 1972 at the age of 17 as a bandsman trombone player and retired in 1988 as a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal (x5), National Defense Service Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon (x2), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and Expert Qualification Badge. Upon Jack’s retirement from the Army, he worked as a sales consultant and assistant manager with Bjorn’s Audio Video for 16 years, and as a broker with The Tidal Group for 10 years, both in San Antonio, Texas.
Jack was a proud member of The American Legion, Post 208, in Kerrville, Texas. He was also an avid billiards player his entire life, and was well-known within the San Antonio billiards community as “Army Jack.”
Jackey R. Rodgers was preceded in death by his father, Bobby George Rodgers, Sr. He is survived by his wife Ellen Rodgers, son Jeffrey A. Rodgers, and brother Bobby George Rodgers, Jr.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Peterson Regional Medical Center and the VA Hospital, both in Kerrville.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
