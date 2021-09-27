Timothy "Tim" Henry Bolin
Timothy "Tim" Henry Bolin, of Center Point, passed away peacefully at his home on September 23, 2021 at the age of 86.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapel in Kerrville. Burial will follow and reception followed.
He was born in Angleton, Texas on September 14, 1935 to Wallace and Alice Bolin.
Tim was a veteran of the Korean War and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1953-1957. During his time in the Air Force, he was a member of the Strategic Air Command (SAC) and was a flight chief on the B36. Tim earned the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.
He married Patricia (Pat) Goates on June 2, 1957 in Simonton, Texas. She preceded him in death in 1987.
Tim and Pat founded Bolin Auto Service in Center Point in 1980, and Tim continued to own and operate the automotive shop until his retirement in 2000.
Tim was preceded in death by his wife, his father Wallace Bolin, mother Alice Bolin, brother Byron Bolin, sister Joyce Stephen, infant sister Alice Bolin, and granddaughter Tamara Eaton. He was also preceded in death by his second love, Billie.
Survivors include his three sons: Glen Bolin of Center Point, Dale Bolin of Mountain Home, and Guy Bolin of Center Point; 12 grandchildren: Barbara Bartlett, Debbie Pena, Becky Rogers, Courtney Hulbert, Amy Kahl, Kelly Farahani, Kash Bolin, Landry Bolin, Brad Bolin, Alyssa Barcheers, Bo Eaton, and John Jacobson; 17 great-grandchildren with 2 more on the way; and the mothers of his grandchildren whom he considered his daughters: Diane Bolin, Tammy Bolin, and Kim Bolin.
Pallbearers will be Brad Bolin, Jaryn Barcheers, Kash Bolin, Bo Eaton, Coy Bartlett, Rico Pena, and Logan Rogers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department.
The family wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to Alamo Hospice and Pam McGough. Special thanks is given to daughter-in-law Tammy Bolin who took such good care of Tim over the last year.
Grimes Funeral Chapel of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.