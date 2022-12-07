Yvonne Luke
Yvonne Luke, 87, of El Paso, Texas, passed away on December 5, 2022, in Kerrville, Texas.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 12, 2022, at Grimes Funeral Chapels from 4-6 p.m. Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, Texas at 11 a.m.
She was born in Moxee, Washington to Joseph Paradise and Rose Brunelle on November 23, 1935.
From her first husband, David Howell, she is survived by David, Cheryl, Timothy, Sheila, Joel and Charlotte.
From her second husband, Cuney Luke Jr., she is survived by Janice, Joyce, Martin and Monica.
Yvonne was a loving wife of 37 years, and a loving mother to 10 children. She was also an entrepreneur, homemaker, and an avid reader. Yvonne is Grammie to 21 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
