Patricia Ann Fouse
Patricia Ann Fouse, of Kerrville, passed away on January 28, 2022, in Kerrville.
She was born in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, to Ann Narvette Brew and Laurence E. Brew on February 5, 1936. She married Orval Lester Fouse on September 2, 1960, in Port Arthur, Texas.
She went to High School at Rochester High School, Rochester, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas. She worked as an elementary school teacher for various schools in Southeast Texas and Novato, California. She was an active member at Christ Episcopal Church in Temple, Texas, where she was a member of the Daughters of The King as well as serving on the Altar Guild.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents Ann and Laurence Brew, and her husband, Orval Fouse.
Patricia is survived by her sons Rodger A. Fouse, David L. Fouse, Kevin D. Fouse and Jeffrey M. Fouse, her brother Laurence E. Brew Jr., and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be sent to Churches Touching Lives for Christ, P.O. Box 5, Temple, Texas 76503, Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, www.dementiasociety.org, or a charity of your choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
