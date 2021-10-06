Arthur Warren Colvin Jr.
On September 21, 2021, our precious Art went home to the loving arms of our Savior, Jesus Christ.
A Celebration of Life Art’s life will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, October 8,2021 at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Art was born in Shreveport, Louisiana December 13, 1949. In 1962, his family moved to Alaska which Art loved the beauty and wildlife and his love of nature began. He attended Northeast Louisiana for a short time but enlisted in the Army during the Vietnam Era. He was a proud veteran and two of our three children enlisted in the Army.
Art and I met, married, and started our family in Anchorage, Alaska. We both considered Alaska our home and loved fishing, camping, hunting, and the great friends we have there. Art started out as a draftsman and worked up to a Licensed Surveyor in California. He worked for Mendocino County as the County Surveyor and was well respected throughout the state. He had a servants' heart and never turned a person away with a land issue.
Art is survived by his wife, Jennifer, just shy of 17 days from their 45th Anniversary. His oldest son, Victor and his wife, Taquel of Washington; his son, John of Kerrville; his daughter, Abigail and her husband, DJ of San Antonio and their sons, Dillon and Ian
Griffith. Granddaughter, Jacia and her husband, Eric Imhotep and great-grand-daughter, Nevaeh of Washington. Also survived by his sister, Susan Colvin and brother, Mike of Monroe, Louisiana and sister Joan Smith of Lufkin, Texas.
Arts' kindness, gentleness and corny sense of humor are greatly missed by his family.
Farewell sweet love...
