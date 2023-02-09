Doug Harris
The life of Doug Harris was a Life Well Lived. It’s a story of true grit and determination:
Funeral Services will be held at Notre Dame Catholic Church and presided by Father David Wagner and Father Gustavo Montanez. Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday February 15, 2023, with the funeral mass following at 10 a.m. Doug’s wishes were to be cremated so there will be no visitation or burial.
From a humble farm in Van Alstyne, Texas, to the halls of corporate America and elite academia, to the building of communities of service, fellowship and friendship wherever he went—Doug made the world a better, brighter place.
Dr. E. Douglas Harris of Kerrville, Texas passed away on Tuesday February 7, 2023. He was born on July 10, 1936 in Van Alstyne, Texas to William Lucion “Buster” Harris and Fannie Jewell (Howell) Harris. He was married to Deborah Ann (Mestoik) Harris on August 6, 1978.
Douglas grew up in Sherman, Texas and graduated from Sherman High School in 1954. Dr. Harris started his career at Texas Instruments (TI) in Dallas, TX where he spent over 20 years. He was also in the Navy Reserves for 8 years. From 1967 to 1978 he was Corporate Manager of Automation at TI. After pursuing his M.B.A. in 1978, Master of Science in 1980, and Doctoral Degree in 1985 from Southern Methodist University (SMU), he then joined the academic ranks at SMU in 1978 as Vice President of Productivity International in the area of CAD/CAM systems and Management of Technology.
In 1988 he was appointed Associate Dean in the School of Engineering and Applies Sciences (SEAS) at SMU. His next journey took him to the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) in 1996 where he became Associate Dean of the Engineering and Computer Science Department. He was also the Executive Director of the Cybersecurity and Emergency Preparedness Institute as well as the principle investigator for the worldwide telecommunications industry for the QuEST Forum. Doug was also a board member of the North Texas Crime Commission and as well as partnering with the University of Orléans in Orléans, France. He retired from UTD in 2012 and moved to Kerrville to enjoy the Hill Country with his wife Deborah. Doug loved a good game of golf, barbequing for his friends and family, tinkering in his workshop and playing with his grandkids. He also enjoying traveling the country with his family in their RV.
Doug was very active in the Kerrville chapter of the Knights of Columbus in Kerrville. In his days up in Dallas, he was one of the founding members of the Dallas Knights of Columbus Chapter where he was a 4th degree Grand Knight. He distributed communion to the sick at Peterson Hospital, managed the Notre Dame Catholic Church Library with his wife, and volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul.
Douglas is preceded in death by his parents William Lucian “Buster” Harris and Fannie (Howell) Harris as well as his brother Freddie Joe Harris. Douglas is survived by his wife of 44 years Deborah Ann Harris; Daughter Sarah (Harris) Graham and husband Jeremy Graham; Grandchildren Autumn and Ryker Graham; brother Leonard Leon Harris and wife Wanda Harris, and many other treasured friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Notre Dame Catholic School Guardian Angel Fund (907 W. Main Street Kerrville, TX 78028) and Peterson Hospice (250 Cully Drive Kerrville, TX 78028). The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Peterson Hospice, the many doctors at UTSouthwestern Medical Center, and all who cared for Doug. We thank you for your thoughtful expressions of sympathy and many acts of kindness during this difficult time.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
