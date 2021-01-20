Rachel Louise Stiefel Whitton
Rachel Louise Stiefel Whitton was born Aug. 11, 1927 to Earl Emile Stiefel and Ruth Anderson Stiefel in Kerrville, Texas.
A private graveside service for family will be held with a memorial service to be announced at a later date.
She passed on Jan. 17, 2021 at the age of 93.
Rachel grew up in the big house at the corner of Lowry and Guadalupe streets at the confluence of Town Creek and the Guadalupe River. Rachel and her sister Ruth Marie had many carefree happy days playing in the river bottom and swimming on hot summer days.
At the age of twelve she joined the First Presbyterian Church of Kerrville and was a member for 81 years.
When Rachel reached high school she had blossomed into the most beautiful girl in the school. She graduated from Tivy High School at the age of sixteen and went off to college at the University of Texas in Austin.
One day in October of 1945 a tall, lanky former soldier walked into her classroom with a slight limp from a wound received during the war in Europe. It was love at first sight. Four months later she married Lester Booth Whitton. That union produced three children and a marriage that lasted for 62 years until Lester's death in 2008.
Rachel was indispensable in assisting Lester in his Engineering design business for many years as well as being a full time mother and homemaker.
She loved to entertain and plan dinner parties, luncheons, family events big and small and even her 90th birthday party. She loved art, museums, history and traveling across the U.S. to visit national parks. She enjoyed snow skiing in Colorado and visits to Florida to see the ocean. She was an activist on environmental and health issues and was an amateur historian of United States history. Rachel believed the Hill Country and Kerrville is the best place to live.
Rachel loved making a home for her family and for many years was caregiver to everyone in her extended family. Every person in her family experienced her loving care.
Being very gregarious she was friendly to all and a great friend to many. She was always gracious and interested in engaging with anyone she met. She will be greatly missed.
Rachel is survived by sisters Ruth Marie Lindner, Mary Riley; sons Alan Whitton and wife Marsha, Brian Whitton, and daughter Pam Whitton; grandsons Ryan Whitton and wife Katie, Kevin Whitton and wife Cass, Austin Haymes and Sean Haymes; great-grandchildren Rowan, Mariel, Saxon, Pepper, and Alex. Her parents, husband Lester, and grandson Justin Williams preceded her in death. Justin's wife Donna survives.
May we all lead such exemplary lives!
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church or Mercy Ships.
The family wishes to thank the many doctors, nurses, and employees of Brookdale Guadalupe River Plaza nursing home and Peterson Memorial Hospital that attended Rachel with kindness and compassion.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.