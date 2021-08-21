E. Lavenia Lockaby Wilburn
E. Lavenia Lockaby Wilburn, 92, passed away August 16, 2021 in Kerrville.
A celebration of her life will be planned for a later date.
She was born in Sulphur Springs, Texas, to Berta and Joe Adams on October 2, 1928. On February 19, 1946, Lavenia and Lee J. Lockaby were married in Port Arthur, Texas.
They moved to Kerrville in 1947 and together raised two children. She worked for the Kerrville Telephone Company for 28 years beginning at the switchboard as an operator and then in the billing office. Lee and Lavenia were longtime members of the First Baptist Church of Kerrville and were married 24 years until Lee’s passing in the fall of 1970. In 1978, Lavenia married Dewey C. Wilburn of Clarksville, Texas, moved and lived there until his passing in 2006. She then moved back to her beloved home of Kerrville returning to her friends and family at the First Baptist Church. God blessed Lavenia with an incredible green thumb and a passion for cooking, baking and sharing it all with everyone she knew. She loved God and family with all her heart.
Lavenia is survived by her son Robert Lockaby and his wife Terry of Kerrville, Brenda Wilson of San Antonio, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren, her two sisters, Bertha Berlin and Florence Taylor of Phoenix, Arizona, nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be given to charity or church of choice.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks for the outpouring of love and support from family and friends and especially to the staff of River Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation and Peterson Hospice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
