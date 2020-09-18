Joseph Gordon Breedlove
Joseph Gordon Breedlove, age 81, of Kerrville, passed from this life on Sept.16, 2020.
Graveside services were held at Garden of Memories in Kerrville.
He was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas on Jan. 30, 1939. After graduation from Booneville High School, he served in the United States Army. He married Mary Jane Brewer on June 18, 1961. He attended Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas and received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.
He also attended St. Edwards University in Austin, Texas and received a Masters of Business Administration. His 37-year career included service with Arkla Gas, Texas Instruments, IBM and Dell Corporation. His community service included numerous board memberships in the banking and education sectors, to include the Texas School for the Deaf. In addition, he worked countless hours as a volunteer providing hospice support services.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Jane Breedlove, daughter Jennifer Parmerter Lopez and son-in-law Chris Lopez, son Matthew Breedlove and daughter-in-law Kimberly Breedlove. Surviving grandchildren are Ann and Chris Parmerter.
Memorials can be made to the charity of your choice.
Special thanks to New Century Hospice, with deep appreciation to Velda; thanks also to caregivers Rose and Cynthia for their loving care.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.