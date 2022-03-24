David Wayne Ewing
David Wayne Ewing, 67, of Kerrville, passed away on March 16, 2022.
Cremation services will be provided by Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville with a memorial service planned for a later date in Baytown, Texas.
David was born in Baytown, Texas to Mr. and Mrs. Robert W. Ewing on February 19, 1955.
David attended school in California and Baytown and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School where he was a member of the cross-country track team. He attended Baytown Lee College and Texas A&M. David went to work for ExxonMobil Baytown Refinery and retired after more than 30 years of service as a First Line Supervisor at the MEK Unit of the Lubes Control Center.
David was an avid golfer and poker player.
David was preceded in death by his grandmother, Pebble Kohltfarber; grandfather, Elemer Mallory; father, Robert W. Ewing; mother, Patricia Ewing; sister, Rebecca Lynn (Ewing) Anderson; and brother, Christopher Robert Ewing.
David is survived by his daughter, Christina Ewing; brother, Terry W. Ewing; granddaughter, Madison Ewing; grandson, Damion Stegall; and nieces, Tuesday Wicker, Raye Lynn McMullan, April Burton, and Crystal Trammell.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses of Peterson Regional Medical Center of Kerrville and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Medical Center of San Antonio for the care provided to David.
David is loved and will be missed.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.