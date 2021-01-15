Alice Virginia McDaniel
Alice Virginia McDaniel, born at home in Mammoth Spring, Arkansas on Oct. 22, 1939 to Troy and Helen Nicholson, died Jan. 13, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at Center Point Cemetery.
She had fond memories of growing up with her sisters in Arkansas, and enjoyed returning to visit when she could.
Alice was 9 years old when the Nicholson Family moved to San Antonio. Her father was stationed at Ft. Sam Houston at that time. She graduated from Edison High School in 1957.
She married John E. McDaniel on May 13, 1959 in San Antonio. They had two sons together. They later divorced.
In her second relationship, Alice was exposed to and learned the inner workings of office management in the Water Well Drilling business. Later, Alice was a co-owner and Business Manager of Universal Drilling.
Alice left the Drilling business to pursue a long career in public service. Alice was the first Shelter Director of the Hill Country Crisis Council in Kerrville. With the great success of the shelter, Alice was approached by community leaders to head another shelter for children in domestic crisis. Alice accepted and became the first Executive Director of K'Star in Kerrville. She worked relentlessly promoting and growing K'Star for many years, helping thousands of children in crisis and raising millions of dollars for the non-profit shelter.
After her tenure at K'Star, she became coordinator for the Senior Games held in Kerrville annually.
She left the Senior Games to work for Clyde and Dodo Parker as Docent for the Capt. Schreiner Museum. When the museum was turned over to Schreiner University, Alice stayed on with the museum in the same capacity until retirement.
One of Alice's joys was when an adult would approach her in public and thank her for helping them, when they were a child in crisis, under her care at the shelter.
She was dearly loved and will be missed by all.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Helen Nicholson and sister, Paula Jean Nicholson.
Alice is survived by two sons and their spouses, Philip and Tammy McDaniel of Comfort, Donald and Regina McDaniel of Canyon Lake; three grandchildren, T.J. McDaniel (Heather), Kathrine Olynyk (Kevin), and Josh Macias; three great-grandchildren, Gary, J.C., and Robby McDaniel; and six sisters, Mary Wilkins, Nora Denman, Carolyn Dunkin, Jo Nicholson, Debbie Wadell, and Denise Nicholson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hill Country Crisis Council in her memory.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
