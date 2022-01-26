Maria Merino Griffin
Maria Merino Griffin, 94, of Kerrville, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022 in a local hospital.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 28, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels with Deacon Jimmy Bill Officiating.
She was born in Malaga, Spain to Juan Merino Lopez and Trinidad Fragil Ruiz on September 17, 1927. She married Mikel Elven Griffin on November 17, 1962 in Santa Ana, California.
She worked as a nurse’s aide at Alpine Terrace for 12 years and housekeeping laundry at the Inn of the Hills for 12 years until her retirement.
Maria Griffin was preceded in death by her late husband, Mikel Griffin; parents; her brother, Anoni Alunni; and granddaughter, Angelika Maria Holmes.
Survivors include daughter, Janet Holmes; son, Mikel Griffin; daughter, Arleen Griffin; son, Leslie (Molly) Griffin; sister, Trinidad Merino; grandchildren, Mary (Roy) Parks, Michael Holmes, Alex (Cruz) Duarte, Jessica (Michael) Martinez, Haley Reusser, Trevor (Tana) Holmes, Hunter Holmes, Savannah McDonald, Jon and Brennen Griffin; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Roy, Cameron, Noah, Ireland and soon to be born Lakelyn Parks, Hope and Amelia Duarte, William Holmes, Zoey Martinez, Parker and Kenden Reusser; numerous nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Ramona Mousavian.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to nurses Julie and Gabriel in the ICU at PRMC.
