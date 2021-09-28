Charlie D. Shanklin
Charlie D. Shanklin, 78, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021.
A memorial service for Charlie will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Calvary Temple Church with Pastor Del Way officiating.
He was born in San Antonio, Texas to Lera Lee and Charlie D. Shanklin, Sr. on July 10, 1943. He married Retha English on February 27, 1976, in Mexico.
Charlie attended Blanket High School and became a "jack of all trades" including carpentry and gunsmithing. He also worked shipping and receiving for Tractor Supply and retired from there. He was a proud Army veteran of Vietnam, and an active member at Calvary Temple Church.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; and son, James Allen.
Survivors include his wife, Retha Shanklin; son, Richard D. and wife Janis; son, William Dale and wife Kelly; son, Garfield David and wife Ruth; son, Anthony Michael and wife Jayne; fifteen grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
