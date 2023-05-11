August “Al” Alfred Lutz, Jr.
August “Al” Alfred Lutz, Jr. of Kerrville, passed away on May 9, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas.
He was born on January 13, 1958 to Sonny and June Lutz. He was an avid fan of all things fast and loud including classic Mopar muscle cars, many of which he meticulously restored. A builder by trade, he led the construction of homes for many loved ones and clients who became friends. As a follower of Christ, he was always available to lend a hand to someone in need, as he believed this was the way to live.
Growing up, he spent summers in Mason, Texas, at his family ranch. He played baseball and football at Tivy High School and graduated in 1976. After high school, he joined his father and brother to continue working at the family business, L&S Homes. The following year, he met his future wife, Laura, at a football game. Instead of attending Laura’s senior prom, they ended up at the drag races.
On June 15, 1979, he married Laura at First Presbyterian Church of Kerrville. The couple drove off to their New Orleans honeymoon in a 340 Duster that was decorated with shaving cream, shoe polish and lots of toilet paper by his best man and other co-conspirators. En route back to Texas, the newlyweds made a pit stop at the drag races before returning to start their life together. The couple later built their home in Kerrville, receiving compliments from neighbors on their teamwork as they spent evenings and weekends installing sheetrock, painting and putting finishing touches on the exterior. Al and Laura also spent years going on ski trips and attending drag races with friends. Among many other awards, Al won Class Champion of the Grand American Series at the AHRA Nationals in 1981.
A little after 13 years into their marriage, Al set his racing helmet aside as the couple welcomed their daughters, Alison and Meredith. He spent years at dance recitals and soccer games, with his daughters attending the occasional car show and Monster Truck Jam. In 2000, Al’s son Cole was born, and finally he had someone to share his love for restored cars, mini bikes, fishing gear and hunting. They made memories working together on everything from houses to cars to trailers to shops. Taking racing seriously, whether at the drag strip, or Pinewood Derby track, he continued the family tradition started by his father Sonny, winning several Pinewood Derby awards with his son, Cole.
Favorite family memories include trips to the gulf coast almost every summer, a vacation in Hawaii with the entire Lutz family and days spent on the Guadalupe River.
Al built his first t-bucket hot rod at age 15. As his passion for restoring cars grew, he later added to his collection a 1969 Dodge Hemi Charger, 1970 Dodge Challenger Hemi Convertible and his ultimate find, a 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird in B5 blue. He won awards including “Best of Show” at multiple car shows, but the highlight of his hobby was all the friends he made in the classic car community.
Al’s heart to serve others will be deeply missed along with the occasional engine revving from his workshop, but he made it to the finish line with his family by his side.
He was preceded in death by his father, August “Sonny” Alfred Lutz, Sr.; his mother, June Jacoby Lutz; and his beloved border collies, Bojo and Laci.
He is survived by his loving wife, Laura Bowers Lutz; daughter, Alison Lutz Waldon and husband Mason Waldon; daughter, Meredith Lutz Newman and husband Collin Newman; son, Cole Jacoby Lutz; brother, Peter A. Lutz and wife Callie Lutz; sister, Tamara J. Hibler and husband Amzy Hibler; sister, Laurie M. Harris and husband Robert “Bob” Harris; and father-in-law, Robert “Bob” Bowers. There are also numerous, deeply loved uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church of Kerrville. Bring your hot rod of any kind and join us as we celebrate his life.
Graveside services will be held privately.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the doctors and nurses who supported our family, Peterson Regional Medical Center, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and HOPE Hospice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
