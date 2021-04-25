Lena Grace Raiford
Lena Grace Raiford, age 83, passed away on April 19, 2021 at her home in Hunt, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 6 PM, Friday, April 23, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday April 24, 2021 at the Hunt Japonica Cemetery in Hunt. Services will be conducted by Mr. Eddie Duke.
She was born in Procter, Arkansas to Frank and Martha Philyaw on June 10, 1937. She married Gene Raiford on Jan. 14, 1960 in McGregor, Texas.
She went to school in Earl, Arkansas. After graduation from high school, she moved to Kerrville to be near her sister. She worked in retail for a number of years.
She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, J.D. Philyaw, Frank Philyaw, Jim Philyaw, Lindy Philyaw, and Henry Philyaw.
She is survived by her son, Aubrey and wife Rae Raiford; four grandchildren, Samantha, Travis, Emily, and Natalie; brother, Bob Philyaw; two sisters, Marty Trimble and Susie Mathison; and sister-in-law, Margie Graham. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Peterson Hospice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
