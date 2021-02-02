Santos Medrano Andrade
Santos Medrano Andrade, 60, of Kerrville, passed away on Jan. 31, 2021.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels with Pastor Del Way officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
He was born in Lagunillas, SLP, Mexico to Ciro and Sofia Andrade on May 28, 1960. He married Cynthia Flores on March 5, 1985 in Kerrville.
He worked as a cook for Riverhill Country Club and Mamacita’s of Kerrville for 20-plus years.
Santos was preceded in death by his parents, Ciro and Sofia; his loving wife, Cynthia; and brother, Martin Andrade.
He is survived by daughters, Sophia and Ashley; son, J. Santos Andrade Jr.; brothers, Pablo, Ciro, Alejandro, Jesus, Joaquin, Miguel, Rocendo, Ines, and Joe and David Flores; sisters, Amalia, Juanita, and Rachel; grandchildren, Tristan Lerma and Zaden Salinas; and many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
Pallbearers will be Ciro, Alejandro, Ines, Thomas, Jesus, Jesus Jr., Adam, Luis, and Miguel.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Peterson ICU, Peterson Respiratory department, his nurses, Nicky Butler, Terry Meriwhether, and Calvary Temple Church.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
