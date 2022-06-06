William Harry Craig
William Harry Craig, 77, of Kerrville, passed from this life on June 3, 2022 at a hospital in San Antonio.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church, with a visitation held one hour prior. A reception will be held at the church following the service.
He was born on September 9, 1944 in Lubbock, Texas to parents Laura Mae Lockstedt and William Craig. The Craig family moved to the hill country in 1945. William was a 1963 graduate of Tivy High School, served his country in the US Army from 1968-1970 and was honorably discharged.
William met the love of his life Brenda Glenn, they were married on September 9, 1972 in Kerrville. They had one son, William Glenn Craig. He worked as a service manager at Benson Chevrolet in Kerrville prior to working in the engineering department of Mooney Aircraft Company for 45 years.
William’s favorite past times included hunting, reloading ammunition, working on cars, ranching and feeding wildlife.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Craig and Laura Mae nee Lockstedt; grandparents, Otto B. and Otillie Lockstedt and brother in law Clifford E. Lundquist.
Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 50 years Brenda Glenn Craig; son, William Glenn Craig and wife Jemarres; sister, Laura Lundquist; mother in law, Joyce Glenn and sister in law Sandra Van Zant.
Kerrville Funeral Home
