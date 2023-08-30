Charles R. Monks
Charles R. Monks, 82, of Kerrville, passed away Saturday, August 26, 2023, in San Antonio.
A family service will be held at a later date.
He was born February 25, 1941 in Brooklyn, New York, to Charles and Dorothy Monks.
He was retired from the United States Air Force and from the VA Security Police in Kerrville.
Survivors include wife, Helga Monks of Kerrville; daughter, Dot Moss and husband Marvin; grandson, Ryan Moss and wife, Brittnay; great-grandchildren, Emma and Nolan Moss; and a younger brother, William Monks and wife, Dennise of New York.
Charles was very much loved and will be dearly missed.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
