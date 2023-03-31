Jeannette Pegues Dobson
Jeannette Pegues Dobson, 93 of Kerrville, went to be with the Lord on January 12, 2023 with her family by her side.
Jeannette was born on October 12, 1929, in San Antonio, Texas to John A. and Jeannette Russell Pegues. Jeannette graduated from Texas A&I Kingsville (now Texas A&M) College with a Bachelor’s degree, where she met and married Hedley “Dobbie” Dobson on January 26, 1951 in San Antonio, Texas. Jeannette and Dobbie were happily married for 57 years before Dobbie’s passing in 2008. They were long-time members of Grace Presbyterian Church in Corpus Christi, Texas. While living in Corpus Christi, she and Dobbie enjoyed sailing in Corpus Christi Bay, camping and hiking with their family.
Dobbie and Jeannette retired to Kerrville in 1982 where they continued to enjoy church and traveling in their motorhome to all 50 states. Jeannette loved her Lord, her family and her friends. Jeannette served in the Kerrville Methodist Church and was an active member in the Beloved Faith Friends (BFF) Methodist Group and Women’s Bible Study after 2008. Her smile lit up every room. She brought joy and laughter to everyone she met and impacted many lives serving Christ. Jeannette spent the last 3 years in The Woodlands, Texas to be closer to family.
Jeannette is survived by her two sons, Douglas Dobson and wife, Charlotte of Lake Conroe, Texas and Russell Dobson recently of Kerrville, Texas; daughter, Robyn Lynn and husband, Jim Cooper of Brazoria, Texas; seven grandchildren, Deborah and husband, Chuck Hardin, Crystal and husband, Will Prachyl, Ashley and husband, Benjamin Meggs, Califf Cooper and his wife, Celeste, Lisa and her husband, Ray Martinez, Jennifer and her husband, John Craft and Nicole Dobson; 13 great grandchildren, Josh and his wife Molly, Robert, Kevin and Leslie Grace, Rebecca, Hannah, Jake, Jameson, Bryant, Coralyn, Beckett, Bennett, Cooper; her sister’s in law, Katherine Dobson and Jeanette Pegues.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Dietert Center at 451 Guadalupe Street, on Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m.. Dr. Donna Magee will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hill Country Youth Ranch or your favorite charity in honor of Jeannette.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
