Joseph "Joe" Francis Vinas III
Joseph "Joe" Francis Vinas III, M.D. left this earth on August 29,2022 in San Antonio, Texas. Joe was born in Houston, Texas to Beatrice Nunes and Elmo Vinas.
Joe was a husband, father, grandfather, vascular surgeon, Tejas Vaquero, and a true Renaissance Man. He cared deeply for his family, friends, patients, colleagues, and fellow Tejas Vaqueros.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 25 years, Dolores, daughters Laura Jahn and Emily Vinas Gerstner (Brad), and son Joseph Vinas IV (Kendall) and four grandchildren: Teddy, Owen, Madison, and Jackson. He is also survived by his mother, Beatrice Vinas, and five siblings: Elmo (Kitty), Michelle, Cindy (John), Rick (Hilary), and Julie (Richard) along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Joe practiced vascular surgery in the Hill Country for over 40 years touching many lives both professionally and clinically. He was dearly loved by his patients and respected by his colleagues due to his high work ethic and compassionate approach to patient care.
In addition to his distinguished career as a vascular surgeon, Joe was a true Renaissance man. His talents included classical guitar, gun smithing, knife making, boat building, salt water fly fishing, and riding his beloved quarterhorse Sugar. Nothing gave him more pleasure than looking at South Grape Creek from his back porch at Grapetown.
Joe was a truly caring man with a huge generous heart and a zest for life. He was loved by all and will be missed by all - family, friend, colleague, or patient.
We were all so fortunate to have him in our lives.
