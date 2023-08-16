Rose Ledezma Wilson
Rose Ledezma Wilson passed away on August 13, 2023, in her home in Hewitt, Texas.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Rosary will take place at Notre Dame Catholic Church at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023. Funeral mass will follow immediately after at 10:30 a.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church.
Rose was born in Muzquiz, Coahuila, Mexico to Maria and Guadalupe Ledezma on March 1, 1957. She was the fourth of six children born to Maria and Guadalupe Ledezma. She married the love of her life, Thomas Wilson, on July 29, 1987, in Durango, Colorado.
She worked for the VA Hospital for 30 years. She was a Registered Nurse, who was committed to taking care of people and their loved ones. Her passion for life was evident by the fact that she enjoyed traveling and discovering new places. She absolutely loved people and never met a stranger.
Rose had an amazing heart and a strong will that served her well and provided her children and grandchildren with a desire to excel and enjoy life! She loved nature, the arts, music, food and wine, and laughter, especially when sharing this with her husband, soulmate and partner, Tom.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Maria and Guadalupe Ledezma of Kerrville, and brother, Miguel Ledezma of Palmdale, California.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Wilson, of Hewitt, Texas and her son, Miguel Lopez and wife April Lopez of Round Rock, Texas; Lisa Wilson Woolery and husband John Wollery of Taos, New Mexico; her brothers, Joe Ledezma and wife Lana Ledezma of Kerrville; Oscar Ledezma and wife Sarah Ledezma of Kerrville; Carlos Ledezma and wife Sheila Ledezma of Leawood, Texas; and sister, Sylvia Ledezma Flores and husband Ismael Flores of Lee’s Summit, Missouri.
Rose is also survived by her grandchildren, Danielle Lopez and Hunter Lopez of Round Rock Texas, Tyler Woolery and Caitlyn Woolery of Taos, New Mexico.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Nature Conservancy.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
