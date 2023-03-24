John R. Dunks
John R. Dunks, 72, of Kerrville, passed away on March 21, 2023 after a long battle with dementia.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Rev. Frankie Enloe. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
He was born June 2, 1950 in Kerrville, to Robert Alton and Ruby Lee Dunks. He graduated from Tivy High School in Kerrville in 1969. He later graduated from Stephen F. Austin in Nacogodoches, Texas with a Bachelor degree in Agriculture and minor in Forestry.
In November 1975, he met Patti B. Brymer, formerly of Bayside, Texas, on a blind date and married April 17, 1976 in Portland, Texas.
He and his wife owned Dunks Bulldozing Service, Inc. for 45 years. He worked hard his whole life while actually just playing in the dirt. John’s happy place was always on a bulldozer or in a deer stand! He was a champion bar-b-quer! The most important lesson he bestowed upon his children was his work ethic. He was an avid hunter, with Durango, CO being his favorite spot. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Kerrville his entire life.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Alton and Ruby Lee Dunks; brothers, Max and Paul Dunks.
He is survived by his red healer cow dog, Coco; his wife of 46 years, Patti Dunks; children, Jay Dunks (Megan) of Centerton, Arkansas, Cody Dunks (Bekah) of Kerrville, and Amy Crites (Michael) of Russellville, Arkansas; sister, Judy Lindsey, of Kerrville; his six grandchildren, Lindsey Marie Dunks, Ella Clair Beth Dunks, Peyton Lee Dunks, Wesley Scott Dunks, Levi Dane Crites, and Hannah Elizabeth Crites.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
