Martha Marie (Haase) Bigott
Martha Marie (Haase) Bigott, 90, passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church. Services can be live-streamed at www.zionkerrville.org.
She was born on Dec. 17, 1929 to Herbert and Martha Haase in Moulton, Texas.
She attended Texas Lutheran College where she met, then married, the love of her life, Willfred Bigott. Martha would always say she was a "people person". Her strong faith and resilient spirit served her well.
Martha is survived by her husband of 69 years, Willfred Bigott, 3 children, Bonnie Hedstrom of Plano, Texas, Mark and Sharon Bigott of Kerrville and Merri Jean and Don Seibel of Belton, Texas, her 7 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.
Of all her accomplishments, Martha was most proud of her children and grandchildren.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
