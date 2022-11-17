Harry Brace Gordon IV
Harry Brace Gordon IV, 69 years of age, of Kerrville, passed away November 12, 2022 in Kerrville.
Visitation will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels, beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022.
He was born in San Antonio to Sara and Harry B. Gordon III. He graduated from Lamar High School in Houston. Harry was an executive chef in Austin, until his retirement.
Harry was a very loving father to his daughter, Sara Christine, and loving brother to his two sisters, Sally Gordon Gunn and Tina Gordon. He also had three grandchildren, Antonio, Roland and Rowdy Brace; one nephew, Johnathan Meadows; and one niece, Blakely Ottmers.
