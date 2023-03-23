Beulah Huggins
Beulah Huggins passed away on March 20, 2023 at the age of 94.
A memorial service to celebrate Beulah’s life will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Kerrville First United Methodist Church.
She was born on June 13, 1928 in Beaumont, Texas. She graduated from Beaumont High School in 1944. Beulah attended Southwestern University in Georgetown where she met her husband of 74 years, Bill, who preceded her in death.
After moving to Houston, she received her B.S. from University of Houston and began her teaching career. She taught in any city Bill’s job moved them to. In 1977, Beulah obtained her Masters degree from Sam Houston State University and continued her teaching career as a reading specialist. After 30 years in education, Beulah and Bill retired to Kerrville in 1985 and she began serving her new community. Beulah mentored at Hill Country High School, volunteered at Kerrville First United Methodist Church and Peterson Regional Medical Center. She served for 32 years at PRMC in many capacities including president of the Hospital Auxiliary.
Beulah is survived by her three daughters, Julie Stokes of Cedar Park, Cynthia Koock (Bill) of Kerrville and Kathy Bialek (Richard) of Kerrville. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Jeff Stokes of Cedar Park, Jamie Trenz (Brian) of Boerne and Annie Bialek of Austin. She was blessed with four great-grandchildren, Ben and Charley Stokes and their mother Elisa and Steele and Asher Trenz. Beulah also leaves a niece, Julia Dimmitt of Houston and a nephew, Bubba Dimmitt of Sulphur, Lousianna.
We would like to acknowledge and thank the excellent caregivers from Lending Hands with Open Hearts.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Peterson Health Auxiliary, Kerrville First United Methodist Church or a charity of one’s choice.
Beulah was a true servant who loved others. She welcomed all with open arms and heart. She loved learning and had many talents. We have beautiful artwork that she painted, blankets and sweaters she knitted, pottery she made and antiques she refinished. We will miss her greatly, but we are grateful she’s in heaven with her beloved savior, husband and loved ones.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.