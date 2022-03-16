Scott Watson
My son Scott Watson passed from us to God on March 10, 2022, at Main Methodist Hospital in San Antonio. He was surrounded by his loving family praying and singing his favorite songs.
Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on March 19, 2022, at Turtle Creek Community Church with internment following at Turtle Creek Cemetery. There will be a funeral procession, led by fire engines going from Wright’s Funeral Parlor to Turtle Creek Community Church, the family asks anyone who would like to participate in the procession be at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. March 19, 2022.
Scott is the oldest son of Marion Lee of Kerrville, and of Gene E. Watson of Washington and Florida. He was born on May 24, 1965, in Longview, Washington. Scott joined two sisters, Nanette and Kimberly. Following a younger brother four years later, Greg.
Scott spent his younger years gill netting and fishing Alaska with his father commercially. In 2003, a marriage gave him a beautiful red head baby girl named, Cayleigh Jean Mae Watson.
On Christmas Day, 16 years ago, Scott, myself & Cayleigh arrived in Boerne to spend Christmas with his sister, Nanette and her two boys, Austin and Jordan. During that visit, Scott grew fond of Texas and its people so much we never left. In the following years, he was joined by his sister Kimberly and brother Greg.
Through the years after being a commercial fisherman, he started driving log trucks, local trucks and long hauled trucks. But after moving to Texas, he became disabled due to circulation issues in his legs causing him to only drive when he was physically able to.
In July 2012, he met the love of his life, Lyn Moore. I remember him telling me “Mom, she is 6’ tall”. He loved it. In 2015, they purchased a house next to her parents, Ed & Lori Moore. Within a couple years, his sister Kim and myself moved into a house across the road from them. He also gained a daughter of Lyn’s, Paige and Son in Law, Arlo of Lyle, Texas.
Scott belonged to many volunteer groups and fire departments through the years. But Turtle Creek Volunteer Fire Department was his home. He had love and respect for the men and woman of the department he would call his family. Since being a member of Turtle Creek VFD, he was the Lieutenant of Tender 307. That truck was his pride and joy. In 2021, Scott was promoted to be Lieutenant of Tender 310. He liked 310 but it wasn’t the same as when he drove 307. Also, in 2021 he was promoted to Assistant Chief. When he was voted into this position by his voting members, he felt overwhelmed with love and respect.
In December 2018, Scott was diagnosed with Mantel Cell Lymphoma. He received care and treatment through Texas Oncology. He went through strong chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant for several months. In July 2019, Scott was told he was in remission. Through the years, he had to go through a maintenance chemotherapy treatments every 7 weeks. On January 21, 2022, Scott had his usual maintenance chemotherapy. This was two weeks following his daughter and wife testing positive for Covid. Four days following his maintenance chemotherapy, he tested positive for Covid. He fought hard to survive Covid, he was in and out of the hospital for 7 weeks, but March 10, 2022 surrounded by his family praying and singing his favorite songs, he joined his Lord in heaven.
Scott is preceded in death by his grandparents, Floyd & Linda Watson, and Teresa Mae Hickman, as well as grandfather, Clyde Praytor.
Scott was survived by his mother, Marion Lee; father, Gene E. Watson (Angela Watson); wife, Lyn Moore; daughter, Cayleigh Watson; stepdaughter, Paige Silva (Arlo Swanson); sisters Nanette Caran (Robert Caran), Kimberly Watson, Virginia Hertz; brother, Greg Watson; nephews, Austin Jensen, Jordan Jensen and Christopher Avalon, and many great nephews.
