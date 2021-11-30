Agnes Knopp Collins
Agnes Knopp Collins, 93, of Kerrville, passed away on November 28, 2021 in Kerrville.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels. A memorial will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 2 p.m.
She was born in Fredericksburg, Texas to Paul E. and Clara Kott Knopp on December 19, 1927. She married Jackson Collins on February 7, 1948 in San Antonio, Texas.
She was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville. She was the office manager for a local doctor’s office. She taught reading classes at Notre Dame Church as a volunteer for grades 2-8. She designed the first vests for the Kerrville Jaycees activities. She was president of PTA at Notre Dame School and also involved with festival activities. She was president and vice president of Peterson Junior High PTO and president of Tivy High School PTO.
She served as chairman of the Cancer Crusade for Kerr County and helped raise funds for installation of the first track at Antler Stadium through the Tivy Booster Club. She enjoyed designing clothing and painting for many years. She was also fortunate enough to enjoy traveling with friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jack R. Collins on May 8, 1981 and by her husband, Jackson Collins on January 13, 2014.
Survivors include daughter, Terri Danz and husband Willy; grandchildren, Nicole M. Collins, Brooke R. Collins, Jeremy Danz, and Jennifer Danz; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Sawyer, Ireland, Sutton, Jaylyn and Remy.
Memorials may be made to the Hill Country Youth Ranch.
The family would like to thank the staff at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
