Jose Santos Jr.
Jose Santos Jr., 93, a long-time resident of Kerrville, Texas, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023. He was surrounded by his loving family and staff of Hilltop Village Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Oralia Santos; his son, Saul Santos (Brownsville, Texas); and his sister, Margaret Cantu (Kerrville, Texas).
He is survived by his three remaining children, Joe Santos III, Sylvia Santos and Sam Santos; three grandchildren, Lauren Mingledorff, Christopher McCollum Santos and Emily Santos; and three great-grandchildren, Anna Grace Mingledorff, Thomas “Bubba” Mingledorff and Carson Inselman.
Jose’s early life was spent working alongside his father at the Live Oak and South Fork ranches in west Kerr County. One of his favorite activities while ranching was frequenting the Garven Store in Mountain Home, Texas. In 1956, Jose relocated to Kerrville to raise his family. For 30 years, he worked for the Kerrville State Hospital as a kitchen specialist. During that same period of time, he also worked part-time for Hester Window Coverings.
He took great pride in all aspects of providing window blinds, shades, carports and drapes throughout Kerr County. He was also responsible for installing window blinds during the building of Hilltop Village. And, largely due to that connection, he and Oralia decided that Hilltop would be their final home once they could no longer live independently.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Guadalupe Cemetery, officiated by Deacon Jimmy Bill.
For years, Jose took in many homeless, stray cats and made them part of his family, keeping the “kitties” warm, sheltered and fed until his last days. In honor of that passion and in lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be sent to “The Big Fix Homeless Cat Project of the Hill Country.”
The Santos family would also like to express their thanks for the loving care provided to both Jose and Oralia during their eight years at Hilltop Village Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Those Hilltop years were filled with laughter, happiness, celebration, rehabilitation, friendship and outstanding nursing care. Many heartfelt thanks to Peterson Hospice for their care and comfort for Jose and Oralia during their final moments and for their compassion for the rest of their family.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
