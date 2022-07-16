Gina Romero
Gina Romero passed away on July 4, 2022 in Kerrville. She was born in Kerrville’s Sid Peterson Hospital on January 6, 1956.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville.
Gina grew up in the kitchens of Torres Foods, the Tortilla Factory behind H-E-B and Torres Restaurant on Junction Highway, owned by her father, Louis Romero and mother, Bobbie. Gina learned from them both and became an accomplished cook.
Gina graduated from Tivy High School and attended Schreiner College.
Gina was successful in accounting-financial administration for several architectural firms, and with her current employer, Gupta & Associates, Inc. of Dallas.
Gina was preceded in death by her father, Louis Romero Jr. and mother, Bobbie Ann Trigg.
She is survived by sister, Toni Romero Box and husband Michael H. Box; step-mother, Rosemary M. Romero; step-sisters, Mary McNelis, Pam Dooley and husband, Tom.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Raphael Clinic or Freeman-Fritts Animal Shelter.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
