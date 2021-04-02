Jane Gay Morse
Jane Gay Morse of Mountain Home passed away March 25, 2021. Jane was born in Ft. Worth to Ernest Friedrich Barth, Jr. and Jane Kruse Barth. Mr. Barth founded Barth Motors in Mercedes, Texas. When World War II began, he closed Barth Motors and moved the family to Ft. Worth, where he was an engineer with Consolidated Vaught Aircraft.
There will a visitation at Grimes Funeral Chapels from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on April 6, 2021. A memorial service will be held at Kerrville Bible Church at 11 a.m. on April 7, 2021, with Pastor Scott Christensen. Pallbearers will be Harold Bammel, Jimmy Lee, Mike Lowe, Jim Odom, Buddy Pape, and Billy Jean Smith. Interment will be held at a later date at Austin Memorial Park in Austin with Pastor T. J. Rodriquez (Melissa's husband). Pallbearers will be Joel, Jimmy, Jayson, and Austin Adcock, Trey Morse and T. J Rodriquez.
Jane's father moved the family to Austin in 1952. Jane was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church in Austin, Texas. Jane graduated from McCallum High School Class of 1962. Jane then entered the University of Texas Austin to study art.
In August 1970, Jane married James L. Adcock Ph.D. Jane moved to Knoxville, Tennessee in 1973 where Dr. Adcock accepted a position as a Chemistry professor at the University of Tennessee. Jane was a stay-at-home Mom, and raised three sons Joel, James, and Jayson.
Jane married Milton A. Morse, Jr. in 2001. They established the Sunset Inn and Sunset Studio located in Mountain Home, Texas. The Inn was a combination Bed & Breakfast and art studio in a ranch setting. Through hard work Sunset Inn was selected as one of the top 100 B&B's in Texas.
Jane was a third-generation artist and specialized in watercolor media. She was a signature member of the Knoxville Watercolor Society in Tennessee and the Texas Watercolor Society where she achieved the Purple Sage designation.
Jane and Milton joined the Kerrville Bible Church in 2005. They enjoyed the fellowship and Jane loved the Ladies Bible Study groups. Her favorite seasons were Christmas and Easter.
Jane had a strong love for her family and friends. She had a nurturing soul. While raising her sons, she was like a second mom to their friends and always had a full house. She loved all animals, especially her kitties.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Fred and Jimmy (Janie). Jane is survived by her husband Milton; her three sons Joel Adcock (Julia & Jacob); James Adcock (Shannon and Vance and Vaughn), and Jayson (Helen and Austin, Autumn, Charlotte, and Finley). In addition, Jane is survived by her step-children Melissa (T.J. and Jordan, Kelsey and Ava) and Trey (Kathy and Blake, Brayden and Brooks). She is also survived by Dr. James Adcock and Janie Barth.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
