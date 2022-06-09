Sarah Gwynne Fikes
Our family sadly lost a wonderful beacon of joy and light on June 8, 2022. Sarah Gwynne Fikes, our GiGi, left this world peacefully, surrounded by family and friends in her home in Kerrville, Texas.
Visitation will be on Friday, June 10 from 5-7 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, June 11 at 2 p.m. at the Kerrville Church of Christ.
Gwynne was born on June 23, 1949 in Kerrville, Raymond and Louise LeMeilleur. Gwynne was a member of the Tivy High School graduating class of 1967 and received a degree in Elementary Education from Southwest Texas State University. Gwynne served as a first grade teacher and mentor for 38 years.
Gwynne is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Steven Rayburn Fikes and her two sons and their wives: Wesley James and Tricia Fikes of Tomball, Texas and Christopher Ray and Tonya Fikes of Boerne, Texas. She leaves behind six grandsons: Corban Scout, Samuel Austin, Esan Ray, Micah James, Teagan Race, and Solan Meyer. Gwynne also leaves behind her little brother, Jimmy LeMeilleur and his wife Gayle of Fort Worth, Texas and big sister and incredible care taker, Bonnie Ward and her husband Hillyer of Mountain Home, Texas. She also leaves behind numerous, dearly loved nieces, nephews, cousins, adopted Aggies, teaching buddies, and Christian brothers and sisters in Ghana and Thailand.
Gwynne is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Raymond Sr. and Etta Louise (Graham) LeMeilleur and her brother, Charles Raymond LeMeilleur Jr.
Gwynne loved to encourage others and she did - not just locally, but all over the world. Her love for others carried her to the kitchen of Camp of the Hills in Marble Falls, the swimming pool in Ann Robertson’s backyard, the classroom of the Bazua Christian Academy in Ghana, a medical camp in Belize, all over Northern Thailand making memories with her grandsons, the Bible classroom at church, 38 years in her first grade classroom, and on her back porch.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations for the Bazua Christian Academy to the Kerrville Church of Christ and add the memo: Ghana Missions in memory of Gwynne Fikes.
Grimes Funeral Chapels
