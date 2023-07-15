David James Beaird
David James Beaird, age 22, passed away on July 6, 2023.
His funeral will be July 15, 2023 at 3 pm at City West Church in Ingram, Texas. There will be a celebration of his life on July 28, 2023 at Centerpoint Church in Pagosa Springs, Colorado.
David was born on May 8, 2001, in Moscow, Russia. He grew up in Russia and moved to Pagosa Springs, Colorado when he was 12 years old. David loved living in the mountains, hiking, and fishing. He loved to snowboard and worked as a snowboard instructor at Wolf Creek ski resort. He attended Ethnos Bible School in Waukesha, Wisconsin. He spent the last period of his earthly life being a caregiver of his Grandmother.
David is survived by his father, James Beaird; his mother, Susan Beaird; and his beloved siblings, Rachel Beaird, Caleb Beaird, and Johanna Beaird.
David was a free-spirited adventurer, who lived his life to the fullest. He continually had compassion for the outcasts and those on the fringes of society. He will be missed by all who knew him. He was loved and known by God and is now free in his Father's kingdom.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
