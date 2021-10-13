Barbara Ann Linder
Barbara Ann Linder, of Kerrville, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021 in Kerrville.
Services will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by David Barr. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
She was born in Scottsboro, Alabama to James Isaac Lackey, and Annie Hancock Lackey on April 6, 1947.
She married Bartley Joseph Linder on October 26, 1985. She went to Calumet College and then worked as a secretary at Community Hospital for many years, and after marriage, she was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by Bartley Joseph Linder; father, Isaac Lackey; mother, Annie Lackey; brother, Tony Lackey; and sister-in-law, Barbara Lackey.
Barbara is survived by children, James Snuffer, Bartley Linder Jr., Connie, Gregory (Yallian), Dan, Gary (Linda), Steve (Rene), Randy (Charity), and Eric (Melody).
Grandchildren are Dayspring Conley (Jeremie), Lam Henry (Brandon), Mercy Felice (Rich), Harmony Linder, Rhema Linder (Kara), Judah Linder, Ransom, Stephanie Cooper (Micah), Stacy Ham (James), Benjamin Linder, (Klara), Dante Spears, Orlando Spears, Erluis Vasquez, Kiersten Strong, (Sam), Brittany Schroeder, (Will), Priscilla Duke, (Derek), Caleb Linder, Michael Yarborough, Joshua Linder, Hope Linder, Jonathan Linder, Chelsey Roberts, (Scott), Hannah Sanchez (Justin), Bethany Linder, Abigail Geraldo (Joshua), Graceanna Linder, and Sarah Linder.
She has numerous great grandchildren and nieces and nephews that was well loved, as well as sisters-in-law, Becky, and Joyce; brother, Jim Lackey; and sister, Deborah Cole, (Ken).
Barbara also loved Matthew Lackey, DiDemi Lackey, Kathy Poe, (Patrick), and Aarica.
She also loved her animals. She will be missed by all.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
