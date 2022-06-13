Carl G. Stakes
Carl G. Stakes, 85, of Kerrville, passed into the glorious presence of Jesus peacefully at his home on Friday June 10, 2022, where he was reunited with his parents, Archie and Ludy Stakes and his brothers Jimmy Stakes, Richard Stakes, and sister Joanne Story.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the Rosary at 6 p.m., on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with Father David Wagner as celebrant. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Carl is survived by his beloved wife Martha, his brother Robert Stakes and wife Sue, and his blended family of three children, Martin Stakes and wife Anne Marie, Don Stakes and wife Kathryn, and Carla Wilson and husband Robert along with two stepdaughters Darci Skrzyniarz and husband Joe, and Denise Bolin and husband Benjamin. He leaves behind 11 grandchildren: Austin Stakes, Ashley Stakes, Mathew Clark, Josh Clark, Anna Grace Clark, Samantha McClain, Megan Klaubo, Matthew Skzyniarz, Kathryn Bolin, William Bolin, and Amanda (Alyx) Bolin, and 6 great grandchildren.
Carl was born in San Antonio, Texas, graduated from Alamo Heights High School and attended St. Mary's University.
He had a huge love for woodworking, was a faithful and devout Catholic and was a member Notre Dame Catholic Church and an active 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus through various councils throughout his life, serving his church and his faith.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Peterson Hospice for their wonderful care of our father.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus 6409 Scholarship fund or the charity of your choice in Carl's name.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.