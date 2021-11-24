Charles Lacy
Charles Lacy, 78, of Kerrville, passed away on November 22, 2021 at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at The First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Jack Haberer.
He was born in Santa Rosa, California to Charles Lacy and Louise Richardson on December 29, 1942. He married Mary Gutierrez on June 16, 1995 in San Jose, Costa Rica.
He went to school in San Angelo, Texas, and spent some years at Angelo State thereafter. He worked as an International Cattle Consultant for the majority of his life and owned Lacy Family Coins in Kerrville. He was a veteran of Vietnam and served in the Army.
Charlie is preceded in death by his mother and father, Louise and Charles Lacy.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Mary, and children, Gwyn, West, Karla, Liz, Nicole and Alexa.
The family of Charlie wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Jim Young, Dr. Anil Singh, Dr. Valerian Chyle and the wonderful nurses and staff of Audie Murphy Hospital, Kerrville VA Medical Center, Peterson Regional Medical Center and Peterson Hospice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
