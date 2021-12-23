Martin Philip Kruty
Martin Philip Kruty, 89, of Helotes, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 in a San Antonio hospital.
Rosary will be 6 p.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Notre Dame Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
He was born March 12, 1932 in Orange, New Jersey and attended Hillside New Jersey High School, graduating in 1950.
Martin enlisted in U.S. Air Force September 1951. He completed Basic Training at Sampson Air Base, New York in 1951. He was assigned to Lowry AFB, Denver, Colorado and completed Electronics Training in 1952. He was accepted in 1953 for Aviation Cadet Training at Ellington, AFB, Houston, Texas. Martin was promoted to Second Lieutenant in 1953 and finished Aircraft Performance Engineer training at Mather AFB, California. In 1954, he was assigned to Carswell AFB, Texas for duty as an Aircraft Performance Engineer on B-36 Aircraft. Martin married and was promoted First Lieutenant in 1956. He was transferred to Ellington AFB, Texas to complete Navigator Training, then was assigned to Biloxi AFB, Mississippi for Electronic Warfare Training.
He then was assigned to Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota for duty as an Electronic Warfare Officer on B-52 Aircraft, flying numerous Airborne Alert missions with nuclear weapons. With unit dispersal in 1961, Martin was assigned to Amarillo AFB, Texas, still flying B-52's and was selected for Squadron Officers School Training at Maxwell AFB, Alabama. Returning to Amarillo, he was assigned duty as Assistant Wing Electronic Officer Training and Training Devices Officer. Martin was promoted to Captain, and was elevated to the position of Wing Electronic Officer. In 1965, he was selected for reassignment to Headquarters Fifteenth AFB in Riverside, California to be in charge of all simulators training devices at fourteen subordinate bases. He was promoted to Major and elevated to position of Chief of All Ground Training activities to include Collateral Training, Simulators, Training Devices and Disaster Preparedness Programs.
In 1966, Martin was assigned overseas to Utapao AFB, Thailand as staff EWO for B-52 Operations. Returning from overseas in 1967, he was assigned as Operations Officer for the Air Force’s Electronic Warfare Training School AFB Mather, California. He was promoted to Lt. Colonel in 1958 and he assumed the position of Commander of the Air Force Electronic Warfare Training School. He retired from the Air Force on April 1, 1972.
After retirement, Martin was employed by Hughes Aircraft Company in the capacity of Senior Associate Engineer, performing as consultant in Electronic Warfare Tactics and training for marketing effort. He was principally involved with performing on a wide range of research, design and development studies in the area of instructional technology, training and human factors with particular attention directed towards maximized incorporation of advanced media systems.
Martin would go on serving 20 years as a senior instructor in Air Force Junior R.O.T.C. in Abilene and Arlington High School, Riverside, California. Colonel Kruty enjoyed all his students and felt like they were children he didn’t have. This was his final retirement.
His hobbies including RV’ing, cruises, casinos, fishing, following and watching Tiger Woods and collecting all the Charlie Brown characters. He was a member of Civil Air Patrol and Hill Country Flyers Association. Martin was a pilot for Angel Flight Operations, flying his private plane to transport patients to and from treatment facilities.
He was preceded in death by mother, Mary Anna Kruty; father, Martin Joseph Kruty; brother, Francis David; and first wife of 50 years, Zelma Inez Kruty.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 14 years, Delphine Kruty; step-sons, Chris Rendon (Jacqueline) and Andy Rendon (Jessica); step-grandchildren, Jade and Hope Rendon, Alexia Marquez, Madalyn Mendez, Addison Rendon, Roland and Aren; many nieces nephews, extended family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Chris Rendon, Andy Rendon, Jose Cardona, Carlos Cardona, Modesto Delosantos, Ben Alcorta and Marlon Goodloe. Honorary pallbearers will be Garry Willoughby, Jade, Hope and Addison Rendon.
Special thanks to Signal Home Health and staff at C.L.C. V.A. Medical Center. Love and thanks to special friends that went above and beyond care and cooked special foods for Martin: Mary Ann Sanchez, Rocio Lozano, Josie Ramos.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.