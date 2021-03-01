James "Jim" Leon Parish
James "Jim" Leon Parish was born in Sinton, Texas on Oct. 5, 1957 to Paul William Parish and Patricia Ann Halbrook Parish. Jim died on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Kerrville, Texas. He was 63 years old.
At his wish, Jim was cremated. There will be a Celebration of Jim's Life Service on Saturday, March 13, at 2 p.m. at the Mission Bend United Methodist Church, 3710 Highway 6 South, Houston Texas 77082. All who want to attend are invited. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. This service will also be streamed live, and can be viewed by going to the church website https://www.mbumc.org at that time. The family requests no flowers; instead, please consider donating to a charity of your choice, or performing random acts of kindness, in Jim’s memory.
He had one sibling, an older sister, Peggy Lynn Parish. Jim’s father preceded Jim in death on February 6, 1967 in Victoria, Texas.
Jim completed most of his schooling in Portland, Texas. He was an Eagle Scout. He graduated from high school in El Campo, Texas in May 1976, as the family had moved there from Portland in 1973.
Jim served honorably in the United States Army. He worked for Homeland Security as a security agent, and for Powell Electric Company in quality control and later as a sales person.
Jim leaves behind to savor his memory his sister, Peggy Lynn Parish Morée; his mom, Patricia Gabriel; his stepfather, Milton Gabriel; a nephew, Ted Morée and his wife Kelly; two aunts, Naurine Pyle and Sue McMullan; special friends, Pete and Jill Shelton; numerous cousins, step siblings and friends. Jim was greatly beloved and will be intensely missed.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
