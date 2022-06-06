Juri Lilli (Oehler) Harlan
Juri Lilli (Oehler) Harlan was born on January 14, 1932 in Witten, Germany to renowned artist Gustav Oehler and Hedwig Striepen.
Juri grew up in Witten, Germany. She trained as a professional chef in Switzerland. Throughout her 56 year marriage to John “Jack” P. Harlan, she trained as a professional painter, taught yoga and traveled extensively throughout the U.S.
She had a kind heart and nurturing soul. She will be dearly missed by all who had the blessing of knowing her.
Juri reunited with the love of her life, Jack, in heaven on June 4, 2022.
Juri is survived by her two sons, Dieter Klaus Harlan and John Paxon Harlan III, spouse, Lauri Harlan; three grandchildren, Heidi Davis, spouse, Greg Davis, Jennifer Harlan, spouse, Richard Pervorse, and Cody Harlan; five great-grandchildren, Wisdom Davis, Myth Davis, Tru Davis, Ariel Pervorse and Isaiah Pervorse.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Kathleen C. Cailloux Humane Society of Kerrville.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.