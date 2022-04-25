Roger Glen Cates
Roger Glen Cates, age 69, of Henderson, Nevada, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at a Las Vegas Hospital after a lengthy illness.
Roger was born on December 15, 1952, in San Jose, California, to Clifford and Johnnie Cates, who preceded him in death.
Roger married Becky Grimes on October 14, 2000, in Las Vegas, where the couple made their home. He was Vice President of Hampton Tedder Electric, running the Nevada division. A member of the Baptist faith and the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), Roger was also an avid supporter of the Paseo Verde Little League and the College of Southern Nevada (CSN) Baseball.
Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Becky Grimes Cates of Henderson; children, Michelle Lambeth of Lancaster, California, Stephen Cates of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Austin Barr Cates and Carson James Cates, both of Henderson; Brothers, Doug Cates and wife Patty and David Cates and wife Marianne all of Atascadero, California; Sister, Kristen Cates of Kingman, Arizona; Mother-in-law, Susie Grimes of Kerrville, Texas; Brother-in-law, Johnny Grimes and wife Stacey L. Grimes of Kerrville, Texas; Grandsons, Andrew, Zachary, and Caden Lambeth of California; numerous nieces nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; cousins and friends who were like family.
Memorial services for Roger will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1st, 2022, at Green Valley Baptist Church, 270 North Valle Verde Drive, Henderson, Nevada, officiated by Pastor Calvin Whittman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Roger to the College of Southern Nevada Baseball Program, 700 College Drive, Henderson, Nevada 89002, Attention: Nick Garritano or Dexter Irvin.
Special thanks goes out to the ICU doctors and nurses at Sunrise Hospital who were exceptional and the family is grateful for Roger’s care, with special recognition to Cori Morrison.
We would also like to thank Davis Funeral Home and director Billy Vallie, Jr. The family wishes to thank the many friends they have made over the years and for the many memories collected to remember–childhood friends, family vacations at Bass Lake for over 50 years, family outings at many California wineries, unforgettable cruises, many fun-filled vacations with Matt and Christine Tedder who treated us like family, as well as the employees of Hampton Tedder Electric. And let’s not forget the many baseball trips throughout the United States with our close-knit baseball families.
Davis Funeral Home, Las Vegas, Nevada
