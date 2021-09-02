Tim Bryant
Tim Bryant, 67, of Kerrville, passed away on Aug. 31, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
He was born in Snyder, Texas to Lloyd L. Bryant and Barbara Way Bryant on March 3, 1954.
He married his wife, Debbie, on Aug. 19,1972. They had just celebrated 49 years of marriage. They were married in Stamford, Texas.
He went to school in Stamford, Texas and graduated high school there.
He worked at TRC Engineering in Kerrville for 26 years. He loved wood working, family time and reading his bible.
Tim is preceded in death by his father, Lloyd L; his mother, Barbara; and his brother, Jack.
Tim is survived by his wife, Debbie; his daughter, April and Mike Steele of Kerrville; his daughter, Ginger and Richard Smith of Springfield, Missouri; his grandchildren, Tim and Beth Bryant, Kimberly Clarke and Alex Steele of Kerrville, Texas, Courtney White of Springfield, Missouri, Meagan White of Springfield, Missouri and Taylor Haney of Aurora, Missouri; his great-grandchildren, Belle, Bexlynn and Marleigh of Springfield, Missouri and Emery of Aurora, Missouri; and numerous sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to Calvary Temple Church in Kerrville, Texas.
The family of Tim wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the ICU unit in Kerrville, Texas and ICU unit at North Central Baptist in San Antonio.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.