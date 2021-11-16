Bobby Nell Cox
On November 5, 2021, Bobby Nell Cox passed away peacefully at home.
According to her wishes, there will not be a funeral or memorial service planned.
She was born in Kerrville, Texas on August 30, 1937 to Robert and Louise Smith. Bobby graduated from La Féria, Texas High School in 1955 and The University of Corpus Christi (now Texas A & M at Corpus Christi) in 1959 with a degree in education.
Bobby married Eddie Sowders in 1959 and was married for 27 years.
Bobby later attended Neosho County Community College earning her RN degree
She returned to Kerrville and worked at the Kerrville State Hospital until she retired. Bobby later married Jay Cox in 1989 and was married until his death on September 18, 2021.
Bobby is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister Betty Jean Smith Stohler.
Bobby is survived by her sons Benjamin Sowders and Roderick Blake, of Galveston, Texas; her daughter Cynthia Riggs and husband Randall Riggs of Lenexa, Kansas along with their children Eric Riggs and wife Samantha; Erin Riggs Delagardelle and husband Jed; her great grandchildren Noah Riggs, Mackenzie Riggs, Nolan Riggs, Finnegan Riggs, and Levi Delagardelle. She is survived by her stepdaughter Cathy Cox Eudy and her family. Bobby is also survived by a host of extended family and friends and her cats Sparkles and Baby.
The family of Bobby Cox would like to extend their warmest thanks to her doctors Dr. Able, Dr. Shaw, and Dr. Buchanan, along with a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Peterson Hospice Home Health for the wonderful care that they showed her and her family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a local animal shelter of your choice.
Wright’s Funeral Parlor
