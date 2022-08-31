John David Huffaker
John David Huffaker was born December 4, 1953 to Roy and Ann Huffaker and took his final breath on August 25, 2022.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Gates of the City, 410 Benson Dr., Kerrville, Texas.
At the time of his birth, Roy and Ann were living on the Y.O. Ranch on the Divide. David's fondest childhood memories were when he lived on Rancho Real in Leakey shadowing his grandfather, Hap.
David grew up breaking and training horses, a knowledge he shared with anyone willing to learn. He shared his passion for training cutting horses with his two sons.
His greatest joy in life were his children. He put their needs above anything else. Being self-employed allowed him the freedom to be with his children when they got home from school. Frequently, he would take his children out on jobs where they learned life skills and strong work ethics.
David also was a man of strong faith. He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior while still in school. As a single father, he brought his children up in a Christian home living by example.
David was a generous man giving of himself and his possessions when asked or when he saw someone in need. Material possessions were of little consequence to him.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his four children, Emily Woods and husband Thomas, David James Huffaker and wife Rebekah, John Huffaker and wife Bailie, Gabby Huffaker and her partner Matthew Palacio. He is also survived by his grandson, Liam David Woods; brother, Gene Huffaker and wife Dene; and sister, Frances Nix and husband Jerry.
He was preceded in death by his father; mother; and sister, Billie Huffaker.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
