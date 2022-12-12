Evan Anderson
Evan Anderson, born Aug. 3, 1945 in Abilene, Texas, left this earth on Dec. 8th, 2022, to make his journey into heaven.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, 1-3 p.m., on the banks of the Guadalupe River at "The Palm Room" 211 Old Ingram Loop, Ingram.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia; daughters, Mindy Anderson Butler (Scott) of Ft. Worth and Stephanie Anderson Sammon of San Antonio; grandchildren, Dalton, Evan Grey, Hayden, Avery, Emory and Anderson.
He was preceded in death by parents, father, Lloyd and mother, Mary Louise; brothers, Jim and Harry.
Evan graduated from Abilene Cooper and The University of Texas. He was a respected business owner of a long-standing family business in Abilene. Evan felt fortunate that for the past 40 years he lived in the Texas Hill Country.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Shea at Tri County Health Care and the entire beautiful Hospice Team at Peterson Health & Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, Evan was fond of the Kathleen Cailloux Humane Society of Kerrville, please keep them in mind.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
