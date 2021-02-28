Ines Aviles Garcia
On Jan. 6, 2021 our mother Ines Aviles Garcia went home to meet her Lord and Savior. She was 79 years old, born January 27, 1941 in San Juan, Texas.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 5, 2021 at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
She was a wonderful, loving, beautiful mother and grandmother who gave her whole heart not only to her family but everyone who came into her life. She will be remembered for the many caring things she did for others as well as her family. She loved Christ with all her heart and was a faith filled woman; she will be missed but never forgotten.
Ines was preceded in death by her mother, Juanita Gonzalez; sisters, Adelina Hernandez Yarrito and Dolores Aviles Mendez; brothers, Ezequiel, Reynaldo, Rogelio and Benjamin Aviles; husband, Jose Maria Garcia; and her son, Alfredo Garcia.
She is survived by her sons, Jose, Arnold, Tony (Olga) and Rick (Ruth) Garcia; daughter, Alicia (Charlie) Espinoza; 18 grandchildren, Bryan, David Espinoza, Liza Sowers, Joe, Leandra, Alfredo, Victor, Marisa, Vicente, Leslie, Alexis, Lauren, Toni, Brittany, Christian, Hondo, Aaron and Natalie Garcia; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, Elias Aviles, Lina Arsola, Blanca (Rudy) Aguilera and Ismael Gonzalez; many nieces and nephews; and last but not least, longtime companion, Adam Moreno (Pops) .
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
