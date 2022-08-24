Richard Charles Sheppard
Richard Charles Sheppard, 82, passed away on August 21, 2022, in San Angelo, Texas.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Glen Rest Cemetery, with the Rev. Jeff Doria officiating.
He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Charles Stewart Sheppard and Margaret Jane Walton Sheppard on May 29, 1940. He married Kathryne Nelle Dempsey Sheppard on August 10, 1968 in Kerrville, Texas.
He went to school in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania and graduated from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. He worked in the oil business for over 40 years and served in the Army Reserve. He was involved in the Rotary Club in Brenham, Texas for many years.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, Charles Stewart Sheppard; his mother, Margaret Jane Walton Sheppard; and his brother, James Walton Sheppard.
Survivors include wife, Kathryne Nelle Dempsey Sheppard; daughters, Margaret “Maggie” Ruth Sheppard Doria (Rev. Jeff Doria) and Sara Kathleen Sheppard Beekman (Jon Beekman); brother, Howard “Skip” George Sheppard (Gail Sheppard); nephew, Christopher Charles Sheppard (Alyssa Sheppard); niece, Aubri Lynn Sheppard Minerd (Dave Minerd); grandchildren, Chelsea Kaye Doria Seevers (Curtis Seevers), Christian Charles Doria (Brittany Doria), Joshua Michael Doria (Katie Doria), Jordan Scott Doria, Savanna Kate Beekman, Jillian Emma Beekman; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Ray Seevers, Georgia Grace Seevers and Piper Linda Seevers.
Memorials may be given to Parkinson’s Foundation.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Mariana G. Varga and Kindred Hospice of San Angelo.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.